A man has been jailed in Sheffield after 'upskirting' and secretly filming a woman on a sunbed in a tanning salon.

Thomas Hampton, aged 33, was arrested after a woman in a tanning salon reported someone trying to take a photo or video of her whilst she was using a sunbed.

Quick work by detectives established that the hand holding the phone had come from the adjoining room which Hampton was using at the time.

Thomas Hampton, aged 33, jailed and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. Photo: South Yorkshire Police | South Yorkshire Police

After being arrested, the 33-year-old's phone was seized and examined by officers. This uncovered dozens of recorded videos and photos of women in public, including 'upskirting' videos.

Hampton was charged with three offences and remanded into custody.

Hampton, of York Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of operating equipment beneath clothing of another without consent and observing a person doing a private act.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (July 11), Hampton was jailed for one year.

He was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years - prohibiting him from owning any device capable of taking photos without notifying police, banning him from entering any unisex changing areas and tanning salons in the UK.

Detective Inspector Lucy Garside said: "Hampton is a dangerous individual who has a preoccupation with filming and following lone women in public. He regularly recorded women without their consent, concealing the fact that he was filming.

"I'd like to commend the original victim in this incident as without her initial report we would not have been able to uncover the scale of Hampton's offending.

“She underwent a frightening experience in a place she should feel safe and I know has it has affected her greatly.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for us and I hope this case shows that we will take all reports of sexual offences seriously and my teams will work tirelessly to bring offenders like Hampton to justice."

Sexual Harm Prevention Orders (SHPOs) are Civil Orders which can be applied for by the police to protect victims and the public from harm.

They put measures in place to prevent the person who has offended causing further sexual harm, by placing restrictions on employment or internet access, and are in pace for a fixed period of time.