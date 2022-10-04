Cain Holmes: Hunt to find Sheffield man wanted over domestic offences and criminal damage continues
A renewed appeal to find a Sheffield man wanted over offences including criminal damage, domestic offences and breaching his bail conditions has been launched.
South Yorkshire Police (SYP) is continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find 25-year-old Sheffield man, Cain Holmes, who is wanted in connection to breaching his bail conditions, criminal damage and domestic offences.
A SYP spokesperson said: “Holmes is white and described as being 6ft tall, of a slim build with light brown, short hair.”