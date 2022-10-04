News you can trust since 1887
Cain Holmes: Hunt to find Sheffield man wanted over domestic offences and criminal damage continues

A renewed appeal to find a Sheffield man wanted over offences including criminal damage, domestic offences and breaching his bail conditions has been launched.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 7:20 am - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 7:20 am

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) is continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find 25-year-old Sheffield man, Cain Holmes, who is wanted in connection to breaching his bail conditions, criminal damage and domestic offences.

A SYP spokesperson said: “Holmes is white and described as being 6ft tall, of a slim build with light brown, short hair.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 45 of June 17, 2022.

You can report information via our online portal, or anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity- crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.