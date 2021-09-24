Man wanted for racist abuse in Sheffield railway station's toilets
Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted over alleged racist abuse directed at another man at Sheffield’s railway station.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:08 pm
It is claimed that at 7.30am on August 30, the victim entered the station’s toilets and a short while later a man came in and started shouting verbal and racist abuse.
He then tried to block the victim from leaving the toilets.
CCTV images have been released of a man believed to hold vital information.
Text 61016 or call 0800 405040 and quote reference 2100064319.