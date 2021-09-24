Man wanted for racist abuse in Sheffield railway station's toilets

Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted over alleged racist abuse directed at another man at Sheffield’s railway station.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Friday, 24th September 2021, 12:08 pm

It is claimed that at 7.30am on August 30, the victim entered the station’s toilets and a short while later a man came in and started shouting verbal and racist abuse.

He then tried to block the victim from leaving the toilets.

Officers investigating a racially aggravated public order offence at Sheffield station are today releasing CCTV images of a man in connection to the incident.

CCTV images have been released of a man believed to hold vital information.

Text 61016 or call 0800 405040 and quote reference 2100064319.

