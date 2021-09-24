Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 22 how Michael Aiken, aged 19, of Meadow Close, Dalton, Rotherham, was stopped by police officers after they received information about the defendant and they found he had 250 indecent images of children and some extreme pornographic images.

Recorder David Gordon told Aiken: “South Yorkshire Police received information as a result of which you were stopped in the street and your phone was taken from you and later examined and these images were found upon it.”

A man has appeared in court after being found with child porn on his phone when he was stopped by the police

David Webster, prosecuting, said the Apple iPhone had 101 category A images, 77 category B images and 72 category C images, with category A being the most serious, all dating from 2020, and there were also a number of extreme pornographic images.

Aiken, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and to one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Alexander Menary, defending, said Aiken has been exposed as a young man to things he should not have been exposed to but he has sought out therapy to help him better understand why he committed these offences.

Recorder Gordon acknowledged Aiken had had an unhappy childhood and that the defendant had begun to address his issues with therapy.

He sentenced Aiken, to six months of detention suspended for 18 months. He must attend a sex-offending group work programme and complete a a rehabilitation activity.