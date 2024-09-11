A senior officer involved in the policing of the Rotherham riots revealed ‘it felt like we were fighting for our lives’ in a statement to the court, as two fathers became the latest people to be jailed for their roles in the disorder.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Harrison (left) and Kurt Hooley were both jailed during Sheffield Crown Court hearings held yesterday (September 10, 2024), after they pleaded guilty to violent disorder in connection with the Rotherham riots on August 4, 2024 | SYP/NW

Kurt Hooley, aged 34, was captured by the body-worn camera of a woman police officer, confronting her and her colleagues outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers on August 4, 2024.

The footage was shown at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, September 11, 2024), where a judge was told the incident was part of the violence involving around 400 people who besieged the hotel, which was housing 240 asylum seekers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the mob broke into the building and tried to set it on fire as 64 police officers, three police horses and a police dog were injured.

Read More Former VP of £1bn steel firm Outokumpu UK punched and dragged partner across floor of Sheffield home

Judge Sarah Wright heard Hooley was part of a group which was throwing missiles at the line of officers and screaming abuse at them, although there was no evidence he threw anything himself.

Judge Wright said she had read a statement from the female officer whose footage was shown in which she said: "I cannot describe or put into words how this incident has made me feel."

The judge said: "The fear and panic in the officer's voice can clearly be heard in the footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurt Hooley | SYP

The court also heard a statement from a senior officer at the scene who said: "It felt like we were fighting for our lives and the lives of the people in the hotel."

The officer said he believed those attacking the police deliberately targeted smaller and female officers.

The court heard Hooley's partner, who was clearly upset in the public gallery, is expecting another child in October.

The defendant, who is of no fixed abode, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jailing Hooley for two years, eight months, Judge Wright told him it was a ‘terrifying incident’ and added ‘you were at the fore’.

Richard Harrison, who pushed over a police officer who was holding a riot shield outside the hotel, was jailed for two years and six months by the same judge yesterday.

Read More Kinship care: New allowance will support hundreds of Sheffield families looking after children

Prosecutor Neil Coxon said Harrison's push on the officer was the ‘catalyst’ for him being attacked by others in the crowd, including being punched and assaulted with some kind of weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was shown multiple video clips of the father-of-three at different stages in the disorder, abusing police officers as they stood behind their shields.

Bianca Brasoveanu , defending, said her client was "shamed" by what he had done and added that "drink is a demon he's been battling all his life".

Harrison, 37, of Ings Field Lane, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham , admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing.

Richard Harrison | SYP

Four other men who were due to be sentenced for violent disorder at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday had their cases adjourned for a range of reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Kendall, aged 21, of Sandymount Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham , will now sentenced on September 23.

Lee Marshall , aged 39, of Princess Street, Barnsley , will now be sentenced on September 17.

Mason Reddy, aged 24, of Victoria Street, Goldthorpe, Barnsley , will now be sentenced on September 19.

Sonny Ackerman, aged 29, of Birkdale Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, will now be sentenced on October 29.