The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 13 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley: 7 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in May 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley, with 7

On or near Spring Close View, Gleadless: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024 The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in May 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Spring Close View, Gleadless, with 6