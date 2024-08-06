The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 13 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024.
The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, please call 999.
1. Worst streets in Sheffield for criminal damage and arson
| Adobe/Google
2. On or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley: 7 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024
| Google
3. On or near Spring Close View, Gleadless: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024
| Google
4. On or near Silkstone Crescent, Frecheville: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024
| Google