Sheffield crime 2024: The 13 city streets plagued by vandals and arsonists

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 06:10 BST

The 13 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 13 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

The worst streets in Sheffield for criminal damage and arson have been revealed

1. Worst streets in Sheffield for criminal damage and arson

The worst streets in Sheffield for criminal damage and arson have been revealed | Adobe/Google

2. On or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley: 7 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in May 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Shepcote Lane, near to South Yorkshire Police's biggest custody suite, Tinsley, with 7

3. On or near Spring Close View, Gleadless: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024

The second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in May 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Spring Close View, Gleadless, with 6

4. On or near Silkstone Crescent, Frecheville: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in May 2024

The third-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in May 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Silkstone Crescent, Frecheville, with 4

