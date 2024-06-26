Crookesmoor Road: E-fit released after man looked into young woman’s bedroom and took photos of property
Police received reports of an unknown man committing acts of voyeurism on Crookesmoor Road on May 23.
It is reported that a man looked through a 21-year-old woman’s bedroom window on multiple occasions between May 1 and May 22.
He is also alleged to have taken photos of the property.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we have released an e-fit image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.
“The man is described as a white male, in his early 20s, with short mousy brown hair, and no facial hair.”
If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/96074/24 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.