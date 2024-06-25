Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police has released an e-fit of a man who they wish to identify in relation to a reported indecent exposure.

It is reported that a man exposed himself to a woman in Bochum Parkway, Sheffield, between 10am and 12.30pm on May 19.

The suspect is described as a white man of average build, in his mid to late 50s.

Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries.

Do you know this man? Police wish to speak to him in relation to a reported indecent exposure on Bochum Parkway in Sheffield on May 19. | SYP

As part of the ongoing investigation, they would like to identify the man represented in the e-fit.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/93559/24 when you get in touch.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.