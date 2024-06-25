Bochum Parkway: Police searching for man "believed to be involved" in indecent exposure incident in Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:19 BST
South Yorkshire Police has released an e-fit of a man who they wish to identify in relation to a reported indecent exposure.

It is reported that a man exposed himself to a woman in Bochum Parkway, Sheffield, between 10am and 12.30pm on May 19.

The suspect is described as a white man of average build, in his mid to late 50s.

Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries.

Do you know this man? Police wish to speak to him in relation to a reported indecent exposure on Bochum Parkway in Sheffield on May 19. | SYP

As part of the ongoing investigation, they would like to identify the man represented in the e-fit.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/93559/24 when you get in touch.

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

