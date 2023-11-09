Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thugs wielding bricks and fireworks attacked a passing South Yorkshire Police car during a period of chaos in Sheffield on Bonfire Night, the force has reported.

The group targeted the emergency vehicle on Northfield Avenue and Northfield Road in Crookes, close to the Bolehills Recreation Ground. Yobs launched the bricks and fireworks at the car between 8.35pm and 9.35pm on November 5, causing damage.

Previous reports from witnesses reported how the police were called to 'Bole Hills' after a group of young people began shooting fireworks around the popular Bonfire Night location, which gives a clear view across Sheffield for those wanting to enjoy firework displays.

At the time, South Yorkshire Police said that group was dispersed from the area and that no damage or injuries were reported.

Rayan Gill, a student who was in the crowd, said: "One of the fireworks did pop very close to me, like, I felt my ear ring. It was red and just above us so we ran away."

Emily, who left the area after the issues began, said: "They kept setting them off wrong, so they kept going straight into the crowd.

"Every single one of them was going into the crowd, or just above the crowd, and there were a couple that went into the crowd and exploded."

Today (November 9), South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal asking for anyone who witnessed attack on the police car, or who may have CCTV footage from the area, to get in touch.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or by accessing their online reporting portal: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

The public are asked to quote investigation number 14/169769/23 when they get in touch.

