A war memorial in Barnsley which was vandalised last year has been repaired and reinstalled in time for Remembrance Day.

The artwork ‘Light Lines’ was originally commissioned in 2016 and features images of local soldiers who lost their lives on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, including many of the 13th/14th York and Lancaster Regiment – more commonly known as the Barnsley Pals.

Images of the men have been reproduced as digitally rendered laser-etched acrylic panels, which illuminate in low light using white led lights. The panels contain medals cast in plaster, made by children from Summer Lane Primary School reflecting the memories of those at home.

In 2022, several panels were broken in what was feared to have been an act of vandalism – launching a police investigation and appeal for thousands of pounds to restore the memorial.

With help from public donations, which included £1,300 from the Barnsley Football Club Supporters’ Trust and further donations in response to a campaign led by Barnsley Museums and Heritage Trust, the artwork has been restored and is now back on display in Churchfield Peace Gardens in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We were extremely saddened by the damage to the poignant ‘Light Lines’ memorial as it commemorates such an important time in history.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us in making the repairs possible and allowed us to reinstate this artwork, which many people wanted to see happen.”