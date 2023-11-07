"One of the fireworks did pop very close to me - I felt my ear ring"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of young people at a popular bonfire night spot in Crookes reportedly threw fireworks on Sunday (November 5), requiring the police to be called.

Rayan Gill, a student who was in the crowd, said: "One of the fireworks did pop very close to me, like, I felt my ear ring. It was red and just above us so we ran away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said the group was dispersed from the Bole Hills area, and that no damage or injuries were recorded.

Emily, who left the area after the issues began, said: "They kept setting them off wrong, so they kept going straight into the crowd.

"Every single one of them was going into the crowd, or just above the crowd, and there were a couple that went into the crowd and exploded."