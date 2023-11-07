Video shows fireworks exploding in crowd on Bole Hills in Sheffield causing police response
"One of the fireworks did pop very close to me - I felt my ear ring"
A group of young people at a popular bonfire night spot in Crookes reportedly threw fireworks on Sunday (November 5), requiring the police to be called.
Rayan Gill, a student who was in the crowd, said: "One of the fireworks did pop very close to me, like, I felt my ear ring. It was red and just above us so we ran away."
South Yorkshire Police said the group was dispersed from the Bole Hills area, and that no damage or injuries were recorded.
Emily, who left the area after the issues began, said: "They kept setting them off wrong, so they kept going straight into the crowd.
"Every single one of them was going into the crowd, or just above the crowd, and there were a couple that went into the crowd and exploded."
Hundreds of people were gathered on Bole Hills throughout the evening, with members of the public setting off fireworks safely earlier on.