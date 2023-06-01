A Sheffield mosque has issued an impassioned plea to the community to end ‘senseless violence’ after a boy was stabbed to death.

Mohammed Iqbal, who was just 17, was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes on Thursday, shortly after 7pm. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police revealed he died of a single stab wound.

His funeral prayers were held on Monday, at the Madina Masjid mosque, on Wolseley Road, Sheffield, which has now called on the community to ‘unite’ and ‘stand together against such acts of violence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post shared on its Facebook page, the mosque said: “At the funeral prayer of Mohammed Nasar Iqbal, a young man who tragically became a victim of knife crime. The atmosphere was filled with grief as the community gathered to pay their respects.

Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was stabbed to death in Crookes, Sheffield. The Madina Masjid mosque on Wolseley Road, where his funeral prayers were held, has called on the community to unite and end the 'senseless violence'.

“The Imams of the Madina Masjid Sheffield, Imam Naseer ud Deen and Shaykh Sadaqat Hussain, delivered deeply moving addresses, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“In their impassioned plea to the community, both the lead Imams Imam Naseer ud Deen and Shaykh Sadaqat Hussain emphasised that 'enough is enough' when it comes to knife and gun crime. He urged everyone to come together and put an end to this senseless violence that claims far too many lives.

“Let us unite in response to this call and stand together against such acts of violence. If anyone wants to come and talk to the Imam at masjid, please contact us and let’s all help end this Violence.”

Peshawa Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, has been charged with Mohammed Iqbal’s murder. The 29-year-old, who appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, was also charged with possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.