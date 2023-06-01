News you can trust since 1887
Crookes murder probe: Mosque make plea to end 'senseless violence' after Mohammed Iqbal, 17, stabbed to death

A Sheffield mosque has issued an impassioned plea to the community to end ‘senseless violence’ after a boy was stabbed to death.
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST

Mohammed Iqbal, who was just 17, was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes on Thursday, shortly after 7pm. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police revealed he died of a single stab wound.

His funeral prayers were held on Monday, at the Madina Masjid mosque, on Wolseley Road, Sheffield, which has now called on the community to ‘unite’ and ‘stand together against such acts of violence’.

In a post shared on its Facebook page, the mosque said: “At the funeral prayer of Mohammed Nasar Iqbal, a young man who tragically became a victim of knife crime. The atmosphere was filled with grief as the community gathered to pay their respects.

Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was stabbed to death in Crookes, Sheffield. The Madina Masjid mosque on Wolseley Road, where his funeral prayers were held, has called on the community to unite and end the 'senseless violence'.Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was stabbed to death in Crookes, Sheffield. The Madina Masjid mosque on Wolseley Road, where his funeral prayers were held, has called on the community to unite and end the 'senseless violence'.
“The Imams of the Madina Masjid Sheffield, Imam Naseer ud Deen and Shaykh Sadaqat Hussain, delivered deeply moving addresses, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“In their impassioned plea to the community, both the lead Imams Imam Naseer ud Deen and Shaykh Sadaqat Hussain emphasised that 'enough is enough' when it comes to knife and gun crime. He urged everyone to come together and put an end to this senseless violence that claims far too many lives.

“Let us unite in response to this call and stand together against such acts of violence. If anyone wants to come and talk to the Imam at masjid, please contact us and let’s all help end this Violence.”

Peshawa Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, has been charged with Mohammed Iqbal’s murder. The 29-year-old, who appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, was also charged with possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Two other men have been arrested as part of the investigation. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug, assault and affray. He was later bailed. A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also bailed.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, especially those who were in restaurants, takeaway shops and pubs at the time, or in passing buses, and may have seen something, to get in touch. You can call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 965 of May 25. Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.