News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Crookes, Crosspool: South Yorkshire Police warn of spate of vehicle thefts in 3 Sheffield neighbourhoods

One type of vehicle has been targeted four times.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 05:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have warned of a recent spate of vehicle thefts in three Sheffield neighbourhoods.

Police have warned of a recent spate of vehicle thefts in three Sheffield neighbourhoods. Stock picture posed by a modelPolice have warned of a recent spate of vehicle thefts in three Sheffield neighbourhoods. Stock picture posed by a model
Police have warned of a recent spate of vehicle thefts in three Sheffield neighbourhoods. Stock picture posed by a model

A spokesperson for the North West Policing Team said they had received seven reports of motor vehicles in the Crookes, Crosspool and Fulwood areas since January 11, 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson said the reports allege that four Ford Fiestas have been stolen, along with one Landrover Defender, one Honda Moped and one Toyota RAV. "Hope the information prevents you from becoming a victim.

"If in doubt contact the relevant vehicle manufacturer for crime reduction advice," the spokesperson said, in an update to residents.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldFulwood