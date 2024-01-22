Crookes, Crosspool: South Yorkshire Police warn of spate of vehicle thefts in 3 Sheffield neighbourhoods
One type of vehicle has been targeted four times.
Police have warned of a recent spate of vehicle thefts in three Sheffield neighbourhoods.
A spokesperson for the North West Policing Team said they had received seven reports of motor vehicles in the Crookes, Crosspool and Fulwood areas since January 11, 2024.
The spokesperson said the reports allege that four Ford Fiestas have been stolen, along with one Landrover Defender, one Honda Moped and one Toyota RAV. "Hope the information prevents you from becoming a victim.
"If in doubt contact the relevant vehicle manufacturer for crime reduction advice," the spokesperson said, in an update to residents.
Anyone wishing to report a crime should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Call 999 in an emergency.