Four engines are still in attendance at the site.

The fire service is beginning to scale back its response to a fire involving wood chipping, which broke out at a renewable energy plant in Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) were called at 7.21pm last night (Thursday, January 18, 2024) to reports of a fire involving wood chipping at E.ON's Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant on Alsing Road, near to Meadowhall in Sheffield.

A spokesperson for SYFR said: "Due to the location of the incident we mobilised 8 fire engines and a number of additional support vehicles.

"Overnight we have scaled back our initial response and currently have four fire engines in attendance.

"The incident is under control and we remain on site to further assist E.ON.

"We continue to work with our partner agencies and there is currently no risk to the wider community.”

An E.ON spokesperson added: "We can confirm there was an incident at our Blackburn Meadows renewable energy plant yesterday evening.

"In line with our safety procedures, we reported this to the Fire Service and are assisting them with their operations.