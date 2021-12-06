The bruised face was the most visible injury suffered by Daniella Parker after being attacked by Joe Barratt.

She has told how she was attacked until she was unable to get off the floor, speaking out to try to stop others from having to go through the same sort of assault as she did, in an incident which happened late last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Joe Barratt convicted of attack

After Barratt was convicted of the attack at a court in the city, Daniella has bravely spoken out about her experience and told of the hidden impact domestic violence has on its victims.

Daniella, aged 28, from Woodhouse Mill, in Sheffield, was assaulted in her own home by Barratt, aged 29, of Birklands Avenue, Handsworth, on November 1, 2020. She suffered a subdural hematoma to the front of her skull as a result of the violence.

Barratt was her then partner and had been out drinking.

Daniella Parker was left injured after a domestic assault at her home in Sheffield

He punched her in the head during the attack, which was then investigated by the police, leading to his prosection through the courts.

Daniella has released a photo of her injuries, and re-lived her ordeal in the hope that it stops others from committing the same crime, and to encourage anyone who is suffering in silence from similar violence to come forward and report what has happened to them to the police.

She decribed what happpened to her in November last year as ‘horrendous’.

She said: “I suffered serious physical injuries which remained for some time. He subjected me to a vicious beating until I couldn’t get off the floor.

Sheffield Stock Sheffield Magistrates Court Mags Court

“My injuries meant I struggled to do basic things like care for my two young children who were seven and one at the time. That had a massive impact on me as a mother of a young child in particular. I want him to know what he has done to me and that it isn’t right.

She said her two children had had to see their mummy relive what happened and go through the criminal justice system.

She added: “I want him to look at my injuries and to ask himself if what he did was in any way acceptable. Likewise – I would ask other people who think domestic violence is acceptable to see my injuries and read what happened to me.

“It’s made me suffer with anxiety about the smallest of tasks like going shopping in the fear of bumping into him.”

Joe Barratt admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Daniella Parker and assault against his daughter on November 9

Sentencing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Barratt admitted assault by beating against Daniella and is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates Court in January 2022.

Daniella said she was pleased that in the end her attacker would face the consequences of his actions – but she says that she knows a lot of people continue to suffer in silence and do not report what has happened to them – either out of a misguided loyalty to their attacker, feeling too scared to do so or because they don’t think they will be taken seriously.

She said: “I would urge anyone suffering domestic violence to seek help – tell police what is happening to you so they can take action. They will listen to you and they will deal with those responsible. During my experience all the agencies involved, including the police, were really supportive and helped me through everything.

“Likewise, if you are committing domestic violence, then seek help. It is never acceptable and never right.”

Detective Superintendent David Cowley is the South Yorkshire Police lead for domestic abuse.

He said: “Dealing with domestic abuse is a priority for South Yorkshire Police. Daniella has been brave coming forward and seeing the prosecution through – I know it can be a difficult decision for victims.

“I would encourage victims to read what happened to Daniella and to report offences to us.

“You can report it to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency or tell a family member, friend or neighbour. Abusers often rely on silence so they can continue their abuse.

“If you are worried about a loved one or someone you know, report it to us. We will listen.”

Call police on 101. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress always call 999.

If you feel unable to make a call, you can report domestic abuse online via the police dedicated online portal here on www.reportingcrime.uk/SYPDA/

South Yorkshire Police put an extra £1 million into tackling domestic violence earlier this year

In July, South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said a bid for extra money from the Ministry of Justice had been approved.

Concerns were raised earlier this year that rates of domestic violence may have been rising during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two different allocations have been awarded to his office, which will be distributed to charities and community-based support services between now and March 2023.

There were 34,864 Domestic Abuse related Incidents and crimes recorded by the police in South Yorkshire in the year ending March 2020.

This is the equivalent to a rate of 25 incidents or crimes per 1,000 of the population. Figures also show 76 per cent of prosecutions for domestic abuse related crimes in South Yorkshire resulted in convictions, according to officially held statistics.

Last month, it was announced that Perpetrators of domestic violence are to be offered help changing their behaviour under a new programme being rolled out across Sheffield.