Cricket Inn Road: Police seal off Sheffield street and issue warning after collision in Wybourn

A street on a Sheffield estate has been sealed off this morning by the police.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:48 am
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 11:48 am

Officers have blocked off part of Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, following a collision.

The severity of the incident has not been disclosed but South Yorkshire Police posted details of the collision online as a warning to others.

Cricket Inn Road in the Wybourn area of Sheffield has been closed by the police following a collision earlier today

The force said: “Cricket Inn Road, from Maltravers Road to the roundabout at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Manor Way, in Sheffield, is currently closed following a collision.”

“Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work at the scene,” the force added.

More to follow