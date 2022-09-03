Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have blocked off part of Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, following a collision.

The severity of the incident has not been disclosed but South Yorkshire Police posted details of the collision online as a warning to others.

Cricket Inn Road in the Wybourn area of Sheffield has been closed by the police following a collision earlier today

The force said: “Cricket Inn Road, from Maltravers Road to the roundabout at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Manor Way, in Sheffield, is currently closed following a collision.”

“Please avoid the area while emergency services carry out their work at the scene,” the force added.

