PC Billy Sampson: CPS issues statement over death of South Yorkshire police officer accused of baton attack

The Crown Prosecution Service has released a statement following the death of a South Yorkshire police officer due to stand trial next month.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:22 pm

PC William Sampson, who was in his mid 20s and known as Billy, was found dead at a property on Thorncliffe Lane, Chapeltown, last Friday afternoon.

Read More

Read More
PC Billy Sampson: Police officer due in court over Sheffield Wednesday fan 'atta...

The police officer, who was suspended from South Yorkshire Police, was preparing to stand trial next month after being charged over an incident in which a 16-year-old boy was allegedly struck over his head with a police baton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The CPS has issued a statement following the death of a South Yorkshire police officer who was due to stand trial next month over an allegation that he attacked a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan with a police baton

PC Sampson, who denied any wrongdoing, was charged with unlawful and malicious wounding following the incident in Barnsley on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in which a boy was allegedly struck as made his way from Oakwell Stadium after watching The Owls play Barnsley FC.

Video footage of the incident was shared online and showed a football fan with a bleeding head wound.

The incident was investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct before the CPS pressed charges.

Following the police officer’s death, the CPS said today: “We have notified the Crown Court that the defendant has sadly died and that a trial will not therefore be required.

“There will be a formal hearing at which the indictment will be stayed. We await notification of that date from the Crown Court.”

MORE: PC Billy Sampson: Tributes paid to South Yorkshire police officer found dead ahead of trial

South Yorkshire Police said the force “won’t be commenting further” on the case.

In a statement yesterday, a spokeswoman said: “We are incredibly saddened by news of Billy’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Billy’s family and loved ones and they will be offered our full support.”