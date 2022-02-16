PC William Sampson, known as Billy, was found dead at a house on Thorncliffe Lane, Chapeltown, last Friday.

Police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance were deployed, but PC Sampson could not be saved.

PC William Sampson has been found dead ahead of a trial over an alleged assault of a teenage boy

The police officer, in his mid 20s, was due to stand trial next month after being accused of assaulting a teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan.

The 16-year-old boy was allegedly struck with a police baton when Sheffield Wednesday fans were making their way from Oakwell Stadium after watching the Owls play Barnsley FC in February 2020.

PC Sampson pleaded not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding and was on restricted duties ahead of the planned trial at Leeds crown Court.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the police officer’s death yesterday.

A statement read: “We are incredibly saddened by news of Billy’s death.

“Our thoughts remain with Billy’s family and loved ones and they will be offered our full support.”

The South Yorkshire branch of the Police Federation also acknowledged the sudden death.

Chairman Steve Kent said: “On behalf of colleagues, all of our thoughts are with Billy’s family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Posting online, Sadie Tummon said: “RIP Billy you were a good friend to me from a young age throughout my childhood and school. You will be missed.”