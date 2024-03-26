Man arrested following horrific crash into tree on Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, Sheffield, which injured two
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have arrested and charged a man after a horrific Sheffield crash which left two people in hospital.
Emergency services were sent out on Sunday night to Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, after a car came off the road and collided with a tree. Cowley Lane runs between junction 35 of the M1 and Chapeltown.
The collision happened shortly after 11pm, and involved only one car.
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement, confirming charges have been brought.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
They said: "It is reported that a grey BMW left the road through a fence and collided with a tree in an adjacent field.
"A man and woman were taken to hospital with injuries which are not reported to be life-threatening."
They added a 25-year-old man from Rotherham had been charged with possession of a Class A drug, criminal damage to a vehicle, a public order offence, and failure to provide specimen for analysis.