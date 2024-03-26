Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have arrested and charged a man after a horrific Sheffield crash which left two people in hospital.

Emergency services were sent out on Sunday night to Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, after a car came off the road and collided with a tree. Cowley Lane runs between junction 35 of the M1 and Chapeltown.

The collision happened shortly after 11pm, and involved only one car.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement, confirming charges have been brought.

They said: "It is reported that a grey BMW left the road through a fence and collided with a tree in an adjacent field.

"A man and woman were taken to hospital with injuries which are not reported to be life-threatening."