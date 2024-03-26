Man arrested following horrific crash into tree on Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, Sheffield, which injured two

Man facing charges after Sheffield crash near M1 junction left two injured
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Mar 2024, 10:14 GMT
Police have arrested and charged a man after a horrific Sheffield crash which left two people in hospital.

Emergency services were sent out on Sunday night to Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, after a car came off the road and collided with a tree. Cowley Lane runs between junction 35 of the M1 and Chapeltown.

The collision happened shortly after 11pm, and involved only one car.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement, confirming charges have been brought.

They said: "It is reported that a grey BMW left the road through a fence and collided with a tree in an adjacent field.

"A man and woman were taken to hospital with injuries which are not reported to be life-threatening."

They added a 25-year-old man from Rotherham had been charged with possession of a Class A drug, criminal damage to a vehicle, a public order offence, and failure to provide specimen for analysis. 

