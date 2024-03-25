Cowley Lane crash Chapeltown: Man rushed to hospital after car crash drama on busy Sheffield road near M1
A man has been taken to hospital after a dramatic emergency incident on one of Sheffield's busiest roads.
Emergency services were sent to the scene last night, after a car crash which happened on Cowley Lane, near Chapeltown. South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called out.
The road, part of the A629, runs between Chapeltown and junction 35 of the M1 motorway.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they had dealt with the incident last night.
They said in a statement: "We received an emergency call at 11.21pm on Sunday night to report a collision on Cowley Lane, Chapeltown, Sheffield. An ambulance and rapid response vehicle were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.
The fire service said in a statement: "Three fire crews from Elm Lane, Tankersley and Rivelin station attended a one car road traffic collision at 11.20pm on Cawley Lane, Sheffield.
"Crews left the scene at 12am."
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.
