Police officers are in Upperthorpe, Sheffield, this morning following a shooting.

UPPERTHORPE SHOOTING: Everything we know so far

As a man recovers in hospital after being shot on a Sheffield estate, here is everything we know so far.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

South Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the gun attack at 11pm.

The injured man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which is not believed to be life threatening.

The gunshot victim was taken to hospital, where he remains this morning.

