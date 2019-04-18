UPPERTHORPE SHOOTING: Everything we know so far As a man recovers in hospital after being shot on a Sheffield estate, here is everything we know so far. Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111. 1. Upperthorpe shooting South Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old man was shot in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, Sheffield, last night. Chris Etchells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 2. Upperthorpe shooting Emergency services were alerted to the gun attack at 11pm. Lee Peace JPIMedia Buy a Photo 3. Upperthorpe shooting The injured man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, which is not believed to be life threatening. Chris Etchells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo 4. Upperthorpe shooting The gunshot victim was taken to hospital, where he remains this morning. Chris Etchells JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4