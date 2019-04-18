A man has been caught attempting to smuggle banned items into a Doncaster prison.

Terance Meecham, aged 39, was caught with tobacco and a mobile phone in an operation at HMP Doncaster on Monday.

Terance Meecham

During a week of action at HMP Doncaster, Lindholme and Moorland, which was aimed at stopping banned items from from entering the jails, Meecham was spotted handing a package to a prisoner.

Meecham, of Patience Road, Rochdale, was charged with two counts of conveying prohibited items into prison and pleaded guilty during a hearing at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court the following day.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, May 7.