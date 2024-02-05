Corporation Sheffield nightclub evacuated on Sunday morning after alleged rape as man, 19, is arrested
Clubbers wrote on social media how they were all ordered out of the venue as police arrived.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sheffield nightclub was evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning following an alleged rape at the venue.
Police emptied Corporation of partygoers at around 2am on February 4 following a reported sex attack at the nightclub on Milton Street.
A 19 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.
Specialist officers are providing support to a woman as enquiries continue.
Corporation customers wrote online how the evacuation was not explained to them, while one wrote on Reddit page r/Sheffield that they had "been going to Corp for 10 years and never had anything like it."
Anyone with information is asked to report it to South Yorkshire Police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 85 of February 4, 2024.