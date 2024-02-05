Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield nightclub was evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning following an alleged rape at the venue.

Corporation Nightclub, in Milton Street, was evacuated on Sunday morning (February 2) following an alleged rape. Picture: Google streetview.

Police emptied Corporation of partygoers at around 2am on February 4 following a reported sex attack at the nightclub on Milton Street.

A 19 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.

Specialist officers are providing support to a woman as enquiries continue.

Corporation customers wrote online how the evacuation was not explained to them, while one wrote on Reddit page r/Sheffield that they had "been going to Corp for 10 years and never had anything like it."