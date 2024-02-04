Sheffield weather: Heavy snow predicted this Thursday amid cold snap but rain might make short work of it
Rain and sleet are sadly set to follow and will wash away as quickly as the snow arrives.
A flurry of heavy snow is predicted this week in Sheffield - but the chances of a 'snow day' are not likely.
The Met Office says a dry and cloudy Wednesday will give way to heavy snow on Thursday morning (February 8) falling fast and thick between 9am and 12 noon.
The dry conditions on Wednesday mean there is a good chance it will be enough to blanket the Steel City for a time.
However, showers and sleet heading into the afternoon is likely to make short work of any snow that settles in Sheffield, with wet conditions also predicted for Friday.
Temperatures across Thursday and Friday are also set to hover between 3C and 5C which won't help the snow's chances of lasting until the weekend.