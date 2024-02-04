Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A flurry of heavy snow is predicted this week in Sheffield - but the chances of a 'snow day' are not likely.

Heavy snow is predicted in Sheffield on Thursday morning - but rain and sleet might make short work of it. Photo by Damian N Emma Brownhill.

The Met Office says a dry and cloudy Wednesday will give way to heavy snow on Thursday morning (February 8) falling fast and thick between 9am and 12 noon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sweeping band of snow, sleet and rain is forecast across the UK on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Image by Met Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dry conditions on Wednesday mean there is a good chance it will be enough to blanket the Steel City for a time.

However, showers and sleet heading into the afternoon is likely to make short work of any snow that settles in Sheffield, with wet conditions also predicted for Friday.