Corey Langley: 'Impatient' teenage driver killed care worker after accelerating to 63mph in Sheffield 30 zone
Corey Langley, of Knutton Road, Parso Cross, is now aged 20 and was 18 on the afternoon of April 19, 2023, when he “put his foot the floor” and drove his Volkswagen Golf at twice the speed limit on Station Road, Chapeltown.
However, according to BBC South Yorkshire, it was at this exact moment care that worker Wayne Parkes, 50, was attempting to cross the street and was fatally struck by the speeding car.
At Sheffield Crown Court on February 14, Langley, who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, was scolded for the “deplorable” decision.
Sentencing him, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described how CCTV showed Langley was driving normally but became "impatient with traffic conditions" in the moments before the collision.
Judge Richardson said: "You put your foot to the floor when you saw your chance.
"When you reached Station Road you saw a clear road straight ahead and accelerated from a lawful speed to very fast speed.
"This was a disaster for the deceased, because of your appalling driving. For his family, who have been devastated by his death.
"For you, because your young life has been ruined by your own actions, with a promising career as an electrician almost certainly thrown away."
Judge Richardson described Mr Parkes’ decision to cross the road without using a proper crossing "unwise, but understandable".
The judge said it was clear Langley was “filled with genuine remorse” over his actions and Mr Parkes’ death.
Langley was sentenced to four and a half years in a young offenders’ institution. He was also disqualified from driving for six years.