A teenage driver killed a care worker when he “impatiently” accelerated to 63mph in a 30 zone on a Sheffield road.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corey Langley, of Knutton Road, Parso Cross, is now aged 20 and was 18 on the afternoon of April 19, 2023, when he “put his foot the floor” and drove his Volkswagen Golf at twice the speed limit on Station Road, Chapeltown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corey Langley was 18 in April 2023 when he “put his foot to the floor” and accelerated to 63mph on a 30mph Sheffield road and fatally struck Wayne Parkes.

However, according to BBC South Yorkshire, it was at this exact moment care that worker Wayne Parkes, 50, was attempting to cross the street and was fatally struck by the speeding car.

At Sheffield Crown Court on February 14, Langley, who pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, was scolded for the “deplorable” decision.

Sentencing him, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described how CCTV showed Langley was driving normally but became "impatient with traffic conditions" in the moments before the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Richardson said: "You put your foot to the floor when you saw your chance.

"When you reached Station Road you saw a clear road straight ahead and accelerated from a lawful speed to very fast speed.

"This was a disaster for the deceased, because of your appalling driving. For his family, who have been devastated by his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For you, because your young life has been ruined by your own actions, with a promising career as an electrician almost certainly thrown away."

Judge Richardson described Mr Parkes’ decision to cross the road without using a proper crossing "unwise, but understandable".

The judge said it was clear Langley was “filled with genuine remorse” over his actions and Mr Parkes’ death.

Langley was sentenced to four and a half years in a young offenders’ institution. He was also disqualified from driving for six years.