Sheffield clean air zone is forcing city business to move
The clean air zone, which covers most of Sheffield city centre, sees van drivers charged £10 per day to enter, while bigger vehicles can pay up to £50 per day.
But since the introduction of the zone, Yorkshire Decorators Centre, which is based in Gibraltar Street at West Bar, has lost customers and seen a £50,000 fall in turnover.
“We are a small family business and have been at this location close to Sheffield city centre for 22 years now but the reality is that we can no longer afford to stay here and we certainly can’t afford to keep trading at a loss,” said Managing Director Tony Gallagher.
“Because so much of our business is with trade customers, they say they cannot carry the cost of bringing their vans within the zone and so have sought other suppliers.
“Parking in this area of the city is now almost impossible anyway, while ongoing road works, centred around the continued redevelopment of the West Bar area and the creation of the Dutch-style roundabout just a few metres away from our door have left us marooned.
“The council says that it is creating a more pedestrian-friendly city but footfall around Gibraltar Street is much lower than it used to be so we’re even losing out on passing trade.
“Some days we have so few customers now that we don’t even cover our staffing costs.”
Tony and co-director Lauren Whiting have looked at alternatives, including the offer of a free delivery service for customers, crediting the £10 zone fee.
But they have now decided that the only viable option is a move to new premises.
“All our competitors are now based outside the clean air zone and we now recognise that the only way for us to survive is to move and start to rebuild our business,” Tony said.
“We are now pleased to confirm, however, that we are now planning to move to Darnall and a location that will be easily accessible and we look forward to being able to share more details in the new few weeks.
“We are a small team but very knowledgeable and we pride ourselves on our customer service.
“It’s going to be a wrench for us leaving Gibraltar Street after more than two decades but we hope that existing customers will come with us and that a fresh start will give us a sense of renewed energy that will encourage us to grow.”