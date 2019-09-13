Concern over turf war stabbing in Sheffield street
Concern has been expressed at a stabbing in a Sheffield street believed to be linked to a turf war over drugs.
A 35-year-old man was stabbed in Spital Street, Burngreave, yesterday afternoon, with an eyewitness claiming two men were involved in a dispute over drug territory.
South Yorkshire Police said the culprit remains at large this morning.
The victim was stabbed once.
Fiona Tyler, posting on Facebook, said: “Predominantly innocent residents are fearing for their lives and livelihoods whilst surrounded by drugs, violence and sex workers.
“Hardly a great environment for adults but horrendous to think kids are being raised in the middle of all this.”
Aisha Khan has called for more CCTV cameras to be installed in the area.
She said: “The council and police should put up cameras in this area as there aren’t none, so drug dealing is rife as is drug use.”
Zoe Entwistle added: “Seems like a daily thing a lately getting stabbed, something needs to be done.”
Danny Whit warned that until ‘life without parole sentences come in,’ such attacks will ‘carry on’.