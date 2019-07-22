Last Thursday, an eight-year-old boy was targeted by a man as he walked along Higham Road, Brampton Bierlow, at around 7.30pm.

A boy, aged eight, was targeted by a man in Brampton Bierlow

South Yorkshire Police said the man took hold of the boy’s hips and removed his T-shirt.

It is then alleged that the man tried to remove the boy’s shorts before an unknown passer-by started to shout, causing the attacker to flee.

The culprit was white, of an average build and had short, dark hair and facial stubble.

He was wearing an orange, short-sleeved top and beige or sandy coloured trousers which appeared dirty, especially below the knees.

He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident is believed to be ‘linked to other ongoing investigations in the area’ but full details of all the incidents being looked at have not yet been released.

Earlier this month, South Yorkshire Police did reveal that a 19-year-old woman was assaulted as she walked along Barnsley Road, Brampton Bierlow, on Friday, June 21.

At around 10.20pm that day, a drunken man approached her, slapped her bottom, grabbed her breasts and attempted to put his hands down her trousers. He then followed her for around a kilometre.

And the police force also recently detailed two other incidents in the same Rotherham suburb.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday, June 23, an 18-year-old woman was walking along a footpath behind Cortonwood Drive when a man indecently exposed himself while blocking her path.

As the woman tried to walk past him, he grabbed her clothing in the groin area.

His victim ran past him and the man walked away in the opposite direction.

At around 2.30pm on Saturday, June 29, two 14-year-old girls were walking along a track between Cortonwood Drive and Wynmoor Crescent when a man started to follow them.

As the girls turned to face the man he indecently exposed himself.

The girls ran away from the man and he followed them for a short while, before stopping and going back the other way.

Detective Inspector Andy Knowles said police patrols in the area have been stepped up.

Posting on Facebook, resident Sarah Cunningham said: “Police should be on foot. Not in cars. This area has a lot of footpaths to isolated overgrown areas where you can not see from the roads. They lead to the Trans Pennine Trail. They need to be seen acting.”

Caroline Peart added: “Frightens me to death. My boy is eight.”