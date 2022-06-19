Man charged with murder in relation to stabbing victim Armend Xhika in Sheffield

Armend Xhika was stabbed to death when violence flared on Earl Marshal Road, in Fir Vale, and Kirton Road, in Pitsmoor, on Thursday, May 13, last year.

The 22-year-old Albanian national was injured when fights broke out.

The scene of the crime.

Armend, who lived on Kirton Road, was taken to A&E at the Northern General Hospital in a car which was then driven off while medics battled to revive him.

Open heart surgery was performed in the hope of saving his life but he died, triggering a murder probe.

Detectives arrested a 24 year-old man on suspicion of murder, and a 21 year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender on Friday.

The man, Luigi Antonacci, of Scoresby Street, Bradford, has been charged with murder. He remains in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, June 20).

The 21-year-old woman has been released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are still keen to hear from anyone who may have information that can help them piece together the circumstances into Armend’s death.