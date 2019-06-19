Concern for welfare of missing Sheffield man
A police search has been mounted for a Sheffield man reported missing from home.
Fransisco Parente, aged 22, was last seen at around 9pm on Sunday, June 16 in the Western Road area of Crookes. CRIME: Three men arrested in Doncaster after attempted attack on police officerHe has not been seen or heard from since, which is said to be ‘extremely out of character’.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Both officers and his family are concerned for his welfare.”READ MORE: South Yorkshire gets second spending boost for work to tackle violent crimeFransisco is thought to be wearing a blue anorak, blue jeans and brown leather slip on shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 895 of June 18.