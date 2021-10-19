Ellie has been reported missing after last being seen in Hillsborough, Sheffield, in the early hours of this morning

The 24-year-old, named only as Ellie by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen in Barkers Place, Hillsborough, at around 3am.

She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are said to be ‘growing concerned for her welfare’.

