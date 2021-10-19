Concern for missing Sheffield woman last seen in Hillsborough in early hours
A police search has been mounted this morning for a woman reported missing after she was last seen in Hillsborough in the early hours.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:30 am
The 24-year-old, named only as Ellie by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen in Barkers Place, Hillsborough, at around 3am.
She has not been seen or heard from since and officers are said to be ‘growing concerned for her welfare’.
Ellie is white, 5ft tall, slim and has blonde hair with blue tips. She is believed to be wearing pyjamas and a black hoodie.
Read More
Read MoreGun crime in Sheffield: the police investigations launched this year after shoot...