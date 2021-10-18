The brothers, who were jailed in April 2008, were involved in an incident at HMP Gartree in Leicestershire, on Monday, October 13.

It is reported that weapons made by some of those involved were used in the disturbance.

David and Ashley Cohen are serving time for a murder they deny committing

The brothers have since been moved to another prison.

A number of inmates at the high security men’s prison were involved in the disturbance.

A spokesperson for Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service said: “Staff dealt with an incident at HMP Gartree on 13 October. No one was seriously injured and the matter has been referred to the police.”

Leicestershire Police has not yet commented on the incident.

The Cohen brothers were found guilty of murder after a trial but have always maintained their innocence.

They were charged with murder following the fatal shooting of city cab driver Younis Khan, 53, in Scott Road, Pitsmoor, in 2007, in what South Yorkshire Police said was a revenge attack after the taxi driver's son, Imran, fired shots at David's house.

David, who was 28 and from Upperthorpe when he was jailed and Ashley, who was 25 and from Oughtibridge, were sentenced to 64 years between them – among the longest sentences ever handed out in Sheffield at that time.

David was jailed for 31 years and his younger brother for 33.

They were convicted on a joint enterprise basis in that the police claim they planned the shooting but it was never determined who pulled the trigger of the gun used in the fatal attack.

In 2018, when the brothers were serving their sentence at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire, they again maintained their innocence and called for the chance of a fair trial.

A witness in their original trial admitted in recorded telephone conversations that it had been 'beneficial' for him to give evidence against the brothers during their trial because he never went to prison over offences he was facing jail for.

The recordings were examined by the Criminal Cases Review Commission but the case was not referred to the Court of Appeal.

In an interview with The Star, David, a dad-of-two, said at the time: “I feel let down by the criminal justice system.

“I'm not going to pretend I was as good as gold, I wasn't an angel but I'm not a killer.”

In the interview with The Star, Ashley described prison as a 'ruthless place'.

“We are here together and think about this every day. We know we are in here and we are innocent. It's awful. We have to keep ourselves strong for our family out there,” he added.

In 2018, David and Ashley’s younger brother, Matthew Cohen, was jailed for life with two other men and ordered to serve a minimum of 30 years behind bars for the murder of Aseel Al-Essaie, 22, who was shot dead in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, the year before.