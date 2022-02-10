Coley Byrne: Subaru used as hearse as Sheffield murder victim makes final journey
A car enthusiast made his final journey yesterday in a Subaru instead of a traditional hearse on his funeral day.
The sporty Subaru Impreza carried 26-year-old Macaulay 'Coley’ Byrne’s coffin to Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium yesterday as a cortege of cars and quads followed behind.
Hundreds of lined the streets in Westfield, where the funeral procession began.
Flares were lit and horns were sounded as friends, neighbours and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects.
In the air, a plane towing a banner saying “R.I.P Coley Byrne” could be seen across the city as a tribute to the popular dad-of-five who was stabbed to death on Boxing Day 2021.
Coley was knifed in an attack at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton.
A disturbance inside the pub spilled out onto the car park and Coley suffered multiple stab wounds.
One man has been charged with assisting an offender in connection to the incident but Coley’s killer remains at large.