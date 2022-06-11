Officers also chased down a suspect, who was found with £400 of cannabis and a burner phone, during the operation.

Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Policing Team described yesterday, Friday, June 10, how eight officers on foot had been joined by drugs dog Roscoe, with support from marked police vehicles, during active patrols arond London Road and surrounding areas.

Police found a small quantity of cocaine in a pub garden in Sheffield (file photo by Steve Parsons/PA)

They said five people were stopped for ‘drugs indication’ and the man with the cannabis and burner phone, who was stopped after trying to run, had been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Police have not revealed the location of the pub garden where what officers described as a ‘small quantity’ of cocaine was found.