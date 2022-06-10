"Drug-fuelled'" Sheffield pest who harassed relatives threatened to have house "fire-bombed"

Sheffield Crown Court heard on June 8 how Dominic Hurst, aged 33, of Whitehall Crescent, at Stocksbridge, Sheffield, was originally convicted of causing damage and threatening to cause damage concerning his relatives, as well as burgling a pharmacy.

Prosecuting barrister David Hewitt said Hurst had attended his auntie and grandparents’ address and made threats with an axe and he received a five-year restraining order in 2019 but between November 2021 and February 2022, he sent disturbing text messages to his auntie.

Mr Hewitt said: “The messages included references to carrying a gun or a knife and the defendant threatening to take an overdose and a text saying he had just smashed his house up.

Pictured is Dominic Hurst, aged 33, of Whitwell Crescent, at Stocksbridge, Sheffield, who was sentenced to 12 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order concerning his auntie and grandparents.

"He also said if you ring the police I will have you shot or the house fire-bombed and the lads are ready.”

Hurst also sent a message to his mother suggesting revenge upon his auntie for the earlier conviction he had received, according to Mr Hewitt, and in January the defendant was seen on CCTV shouting and swearing at his grandfather.

The defendant’s auntie stated that she is constantly worrying about her nephew turning up and she has installed cameras and better doors at her home for protection.

She added that Hurst’s “drug-fuelled aggressive behaviour” has ruined their lives.

Hurst pleaded guilty in February to breaching his restraining order and was remanded into custody.

Zaiban Alam, defending, said Hurst has struggled with alcohol, drug and mental health issues and he has not had the benefit of any support since he has been a young adult.

Judge Graham Reeds QC acknowledged Hurst’s remorse and that many references state that when the defendant is not intoxicated there is a calm, considerate side to him.

But he added that when Hurst is struggling with drugs and alcohol against a difficult emotional backdrop he makes the lives of relatives unbearable.

Judge Reeds said: “This was clearly a persistent breach on many occasions sending texts and turning up at your grandparents’ house.”