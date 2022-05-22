The city centre neighbourhood policing team said officers have been “working hard for many weeks now focusing on organised drug supply and its associated anti-social behaviour”.

Officers have been concentrating on West Street, Eldon Street and Devonshire Green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrests have been made and drugs seized in a crackdown on drug dealing and using in the West Street and Devonshire Green areas of Sheffield city centre

Patrols have been carried out and officers have been speaking to local residents to help build up a clear picture of how drugs are blighting the area.

The team said “The team have conducted patrols in and around these areas. Posters and house to house mail drops have been conducted and we have spoken to many local residents helping us gain a very clear understanding of drug abuse, supply and offenders in the area.

“We have seized several thousands of pounds worth of drugs and a number of vehicles.

“At least a dozen stop and searches have taken place and we have arrested three significant dealers in the last few weeks. It’s about case building now and getting these offenders to court.”

Officers have also been visiting pubs and licenced premises.

The team said that last night “a number of people ran” after spotting police officers in the area.

The spokesman added: “Several were stopped with drugs.

“One vehicle was recovered tonight, suspected to have been used in drug supply, as the occupants left it unlocked when the patrol arrived.”