Stolen Pizza Hut scooter seized by police in Sheffield

A stolen Pizza Hut scooter has been seized by the police after it was spotted being ridden in a Sheffield suburb.

It was spotted being used on Smelterwood Road, Stradbroke, and was recovered by South Yorkshire Police.

The force said: “Details of where it was located will be passed to relevant parties so offences of theft and handling stolen property can be dealt with appropriately.”

