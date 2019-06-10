Stolen Pizza Hut scooter seized by police in Sheffield
A stolen Pizza Hut scooter has been seized by the police after it was spotted being ridden in a Sheffield suburb.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 10 June, 2019, 06:45
It was spotted being used on Smelterwood Road, Stradbroke, and was recovered by South Yorkshire Police.
The force said: “Details of where it was located will be passed to relevant parties so offences of theft and handling stolen property can be dealt with appropriately.”