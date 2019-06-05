Coach goes up in flames near Meadowhall

A coach has gone up in flames on the M1 near to Meadowhall.

By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 05 June, 2019, 08:11

Firefighters are dealing with the incident on the northbound carriageway of the motorway between Junctions 34 for Meadowhall and 35 for Thorpe Hesley.

A coach is on fire on the M1 near to Meadowhall

Three lanes are currently closed.

Highways England has warned motorists that traffic on the southbound carriageway may be affected by smoke blowing across the carriageway.

