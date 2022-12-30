South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following a failed burglary where the suspects were chased out on foot by the owners and blood was found outside.

It is reported the pair of burglars entered the property on Fox Lane, Frecheville, at 4.24am on December 29 and searched the property before being disturbed, and chased out, by the owners. The two men were described as wearing hooded tops.

A large amount of blood was located inside and outside the property, suggesting one or both of the intruders may have seriously injured themselves while gaining entry.

Chief Inspector John Mallows, the leading officer, said: “We are looking to trace both of these men, to speak to in connection with our investigation and also to ensure their welfare.”

