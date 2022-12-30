It is reported the pair of burglars entered the property on Fox Lane, Frecheville, at 4.24am on December 29 and searched the property before being disturbed, and chased out, by the owners. The two men were described as wearing hooded tops.
A large amount of blood was located inside and outside the property, suggesting one or both of the intruders may have seriously injured themselves while gaining entry.
Chief Inspector John Mallows, the leading officer, said: “We are looking to trace both of these men, to speak to in connection with our investigation and also to ensure their welfare.”
He has asked anyone who has come across someone with injuries possibly sustained through the incident to contact the force by calling 101, quoting incident number 110 of December 29.