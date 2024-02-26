Sheffield stabbing: Cliff Street fugitives still at large after masked attack near Sheffield United stadium
The violent, masked gang behind a double stabbing in Sheffield are still on the run, police have confirmed.
Detectives from South Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate the attack on Cliff Street in the early hours of Saturday, February 24.
A spokesperson for the force said the two male victims, aged 27 and 21, remain in hospital in "a serious but stable condition", but no arrests had been made as of this morning.
It is reported the two men were together on Cliff Street, Highfield, and were approached by a group of unknown, masked men who became aggressive.
Police say they were called to reports of a stabbing at 4.20am, with paramedics rushing the men to hospital.
Initially, police had cordoned off both Cliff Street and the nearby Cemetery Road, before reducing the taped zone to Cliff Street only.
Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong urged people to check camera and dashcam footage - especially taxi drivers - and come forward with information.
He also said officers would be on patrol, carrying out enquiries and offering "community reassurance".
Call 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024. Email footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.
Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk