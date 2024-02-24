Forensic specialists were today examining a stairwell at Sheffield flats after a masked gang stabbed two men.

Crime scene investigators arrived at Cliff Street flats in Highfield at 5.40pm on Saturday following the 4am incident which left men aged 27 and 21 fighting for life.

The stairwell, which has multiple exits, was taped off and guarded by officers all day.

Police said this morning there had been no arrests and put out an appeal for information.

Since then there have been no updates on the mens’ condition, the circumstances of the attack, or advice to the public about the potential risks posed by the knifemen, who remain at large.

Call police with information on 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024. Email footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk

1 . Cliff Street Forensic specialists were examining a stairwell at ?Cliff Street flats after a masked gang stabbed two men. Photo Sales

2 . Call Police were called to Cliff Street at 4.20am on Saturday morning. Photo Sales

3 . Stairwell The stairwell has multiple exits - they were all taped off. Photo Sales

4 . Entrance This police car was parked outside the Mount Street entrance. Photo Sales