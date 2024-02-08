City Road crash: Police launch aerial search with drone after man flees scene after Sheffield crash drama
A motorist fled from police after crashing his car at traffic lights on a busy Sheffield road after refusing to stop for officers.
The man ran from the scene on foot after the collision on City Road last late yesterday afternoon, with the collision closing the road for a period of time while South Yorkshire Police officers dealt with the damage that had been caused.
Police brought a drone to the scene to carry out an aerial search, but have yet to trace the suspect.
Police said in a statement: "At around 3.50pm yesterday (February 7, 2024) it is reported that a vehicle failed to stop for officers in the Manor Fields area of Sheffield.
"The vehicle - a black Toyota RAV4 – drove through a red light and collided with a blue Ford Mondeo on City Road, near to the junction with Aidans Road. The occupants of the Mondeo were uninjured, and the occupants of the Toyota fled the vehicle on foot.
"Officers conducted searches of the area, including utilising a drone to seek to locate the occupants of the Toyota, however, they were unable to be located.
Police say enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
Bus services had to be diverted for a period of time while the road was closed as a result of the collision.
City Road is one of the main roads out from the city centre, taking traffic out to towards Manor Top and the City Road Cemetery, and beyond that towards places like Intake and Frecheville.