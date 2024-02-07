News you can trust since 1887
City Road Sheffield: Traffic diverted after crash on major Sheffield road

Traffic was diverted after crash on one of Sheffield's major routes
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:54 GMT
A major Sheffield road was closed this afternoon because of a crash.

City Road was closed in both directions at its junction with St Aiden's Road, according to bus operator First, which has put diversions in place for its services.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details of the incident.

First said in a statement just before 4.30pm: "City Rd is closed both directions by a non bus RTC (road traffic collision at the junction of St Aiden's Road. "Diversion until further notice via City Road, Park Grange Road, Duchess Road, Queens Road and Granville Square - in both directions."

The road has now re-opened in the last few minutes, it is reported.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

