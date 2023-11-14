The 29-year-old is accused of fatally stabbing the teenager in May 2023.

A man accused of stabbing a Sheffield teenager to death is set to stand trial today.

Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes on May 25, 2023, shortly after 7pm.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police later revealed he died of a single stab wound.

Now, Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, will this week stand trial over the teenager's death after he was charged with murder on May 28.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Ghaffour - who has pleaded not guilty to all charges - appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (November 13) where the jury was sworn in. The prosecution will open the case today.

Following Mohammed's death, tributes wre paid to the teenager.

One person wrote: "So sad. He used to come to U-Mix playing football" and nother commented: "RIP Mohammed. My heart goes out to your family."

A fourth person wrote: "No words. He was just a baby. May God give comfort to the family at this awful time when no comfort can be found. May God bless this Crookes community for the outpouring of love and sincere sorrow and solidarity."

And another well-wisher commented: "RIP sweet angel. My thoughts are with his family and friends, I send them all my best."