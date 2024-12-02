Heartache and tragedy as 42 people lose their lives on South Yorkshire's roads

As the countdown to Christmas begins, police chiefs in South Yorkshire are reminding motorists of the force’s zero-tolerance to drink and drug driving.

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that 42 people have lost their lives on the county’s roads this year.

Emergency services on Gleadless Road after a fatal collision in October. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards

Drink and drug driving tests are carried out daily but over Christmas and New Year designated checkpoints will also be set up.

South Yorkshire Police said: “No amount of alcohol in your system is safe. You could kill yourself, an innocent person and within 24 hours be charged and in front of a judge - is it worth the risk?

“We want everyone to return home to their families this Christmas, and you can play a part in that.”

During December 2023, 118 drivers were dealt with for failing a breath test, drugs wipe or failing to provide a sample.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings added: “You can’t be responsible for everyone else’s actions, but you can your own.

“Making the decision to get behind the wheel after alcohol or drugs is selfish. Even with years’ of policing experience, delivering the message to someone’s loved one never gets any easier and this year we want everyone to return home safely.

“We know that majority of drivers do not drink or take drugs and drive, and we’re thankful for your help in creating safer roads, but for those few who think it is acceptable, we will take action and put you before the courts.

“You could lose your job, your family, and even kill yourself or someone else.

“I urge you to plan ahead - if you’re having a drink, you need to book a taxi, use public transport or walk home if you can. Leave the car at home.”

Our enforcement efforts will be supported by a joint awareness campaign with South Yorkshire Safer Roads Partnership.

Inspector Collings added: “We will be out there day and night and will be carrying out enforcement check sites and targeting dedicated activity.”