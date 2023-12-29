Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Friends and former colleagues of a Sheffield man who died after being hit by a car in a Sheffield street have paid tribute to him as they struggle to come to terms with his tragic death.

Good Samaritan Christian Marriott, aged 46, was fatally injured after stopping to provide first aid to an unconscious woman he had spotted while on a family walk in Burngreave with his wife and two young sons.

While Chris was helping the stricken woman, a car travelling along College Close ploughed into him and others who had gathered around the casualty as she was on the ground.

Tragically, Chris died at the scene in front of his family. His boys are just eight and six years old.

It is believed the woman Chris had been helping had been involved in an altercation between a group of people beforehand when she was rendered unconscious.

Several other people suffered injuries when they were hit by the car on Wednesday afternoon, including an off-duty midwife, who had also stopped to help the unconscious woman.

A murder investigation is underway and two men, aged 23 and 55, remain in police custody. Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Chris was well known in Sheffield for his work helping others. He carried out church work, had worked for Voluntary Action Sheffield and helped a number of charities and good causes.

Friends say stopping to help someone in need is exactly what Chris would have done, without a second thought.

Posting on Facebook, Ali Dorey wrote: "Chris was such a wonderful, kind man. He worked with church and service providers tirelessly to enable loads of really good practical help for local people - debt advice, foodbank, family cooking classes etc.

"What a total tragedy this is."

Nicky Sagar, who used to work with Chris, said: "He was a truly amazing man. I worked with him. It's such a shock."

Cheryl Dee Jones, who also used to work with Chris, described him as "such a lovely man".

Deborah Bowers posted: "Absolutely heartbreaking - such a wonderful guy who did so much good for others. He was a true hero."

Gareth Batty added: "I knew Chris as a truly remarkable man whose whole life has been in service of others. So so sad."

Helen Westwood added: "Chris didn't have one bad bone in his body, even from being six years old in primary school he was the gentleman.

"Served his whole life as a good genuine person helping others in need. If one person I'd say would never walk by, it would be Chris."

Ryan Wileman said: "Chris was definitely one of the good guys in the world, did so much good stuff in the city."