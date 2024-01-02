He is charged with the murder of a dad-of-two and the attempted murder of five others

A 23-year-old charged with the murder of Chris Marriott and the attempted murder of five others will appear at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, is slated for a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Tuesday January 2) following an appearance at the city's Magistrates' Court on December 29.

Hassan Jhangur, 23, of Whiteways Road, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old dad Chris Marriott (pictured).

Chris Marriott sadly died after he and several others were hit by a car on College Close, Burngreave, on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

It is reported he stepped away from his wife and two children while on a family walk to help an unconscious woman, where a group of other people were gathered in aid.

Police were on their way at the time of the incident, responding to reports of violence and disorder following a reported wedding which took place earlier in the day.

At least one other person reportedly remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Hassan Juangur appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on December 30, where he was charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

A fundraiser set up for Chris' family has raised more than £40,000.

Chris' family said: "We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support being shown for Chris, and appreciate every comment and donation.

"Chris would be amazed (and no doubt embarrassed) at the attention his actions have generated, but would also loved to have seen how friends, neighbours and complete strangers have come together to show support for his family and help financially.