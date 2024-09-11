An investigation has been launched into an alleged indecent exposure incident, after a man was seen on a Sheffield street - wearing nothing on his lower half - in the middle of the afternoon.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Chippinghouse Road - near to the junction with Steade Road - in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

South Yorkshire Police has today (Wednesday, September 11, 2024) released details of the incident, along with this e-fit of ‘a man believed to be involved’.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Chippinghouse Road - near to the junction with Steade Road - in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 | SYP/Google

A force spokesperson said: “On July 23, at 2.45pm a woman reported seeing a man not wearing any clothing on his lower half.

“The incident happened on Chippinghouse Road, near to the junction with Steade Road.

“The man is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim-medium build. He had dark, thinning hair, was clean shaven.

“Since the incident officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and have now released an e-fit of a man believed to be involved.

“Do you know this man?”

Anyone who can help should pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Please quote incident number 995 of July 23, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org