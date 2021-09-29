The film, which is said to be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007, is the 25th instalment in the James Bond franchise.

It was originally due to be released in April 2020, but has been delayed three times in light of the Covid pandemic – leaving fans in Sheffield on tenterhooks and desperate to be able to watch the film at the cinema.

The movie, which also stars big names like Rami Malek and Naomie Harris, premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night.

James Bond No Time to Die will hit Sheffield cinemas on Thursday, September 30 after stars like Daniel Craig took to the red carpet at the world premiere of the 007 movie at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures.

The world premiere was attended by hundreds of famous faces, including royals like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who sparkled on the red carpet.

NHS staff and key workers in Sheffield were also invited to their very own premiere of the new Bond film last night at Cineworld, as a thank you for all their hard work throughout the pandemic.

Cinemas across the country are gearing up for what is set to be their busiest period since before the first lockdown.

Showtimes have now been released for Sheffield cinemas, including midnight screenings for those who simply can’t wait, and tickets are still available for anyone who has not yet booked to go and see the film.

Where can I watch No Time to Die in Sheffield?

The new James Bond film will be on show at all major cinemas in Sheffield, including Vue, Cineworld, Odeon, Curzon and Showroom.

What is the release date for No Time to Die?

Bond fans in Sheffield will be able to watch the film at the cinema from midnight tonight (Wednesday) and general screenings will begin tomorrow, Thursday, September 30.

No Time to Die showtimes Sheffield

Here are all the showtimes for No Time to Die at cinemas across Sheffield on its release date.

Midnight screening:

Curzon – 00:07am

Cineworld – 00:00am

Vue – 00:01am

Odeon: 00:01am

Thursday, September 30

Curzon: 12:20, 13:20, 16:00, 17:00, 17:45, 19:40, 20:40

Odeon: 09:00, 09:40, 10:20, 11:00, 11:40, 12:20, 12:40, 13:00, 13:20, 13:40, 14:00, 14:40, 15:00, 15:20, 16:00, 16:20,16:40,17:00, 17:20, 17:40, 18:20, 18:40, 19:00, 19:20, 19:40, 20:00, 20:20, 20:40, 21:00, 21:20, 22:00, 22:30, 23:00

Light: 09:30, 10:00, 10:30, 10:55, 11:10, 12:00, 12:30, 13:10, 13:40, 14:15, 14:30, 15:00, 15:40, 16:20, 17:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:40, 21:00, 00:01

Showroom: 11:15, 13:40, 17:25, 20:00

Cineworld: Standard: 09:00, 09:40, 10:00, 10:20, 10:40, 11:30, 12:30, 12:45, 13:20, 13:40, 14:00, 14:20, 15:10, 15:15, 16:10, 16:30, 17:00, 17:20, 17:40, 18:00, 18:40, 19:00, 19:30, 19:40, 20:00, 20:15, 20:40, 21:00, 21:20, 21:40, 22:30IMAX: 12:00, 15:40, 19:20, 23:004DX: 09:20, 13:00, 16:40, 20:20

ScreenX: 11:00, 14:40, 18:20, 22:00

Vue: 09:00, 10:00, 11:00, 11:30, 12:00, 12:30, 13:00, 13:30, 14:00, 14:20, 14:45, 15:15, 15:45, 16:15, 16:45, 17:15, 17:45, 18:10, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:00, 20:30, 21:00, 21:30, 22:00, 22:15

It will then be shown at similar times throughout the weekend.

How can I get tickets to watch No Time to Die in Sheffield?

You can book tickets to watch the film through the dedicated website for each cinema.

Visit the Cineworld website here to book tickets.

Visit the Showroom website here to book tickets.

Visit the Vue website here to book tickets.

Visit the The Light website here to book tickets.

Visit the Odeon website here to book tickets.

Visit the Curzon website here to book tickets.