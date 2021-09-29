Killamarsh deaths: Dad of girl killed on sleepover says 'I’m going to miss my baby girl'
The father of one of the three children killed at a sleepover in Killamarsh as spoken of the loss of his beloved ‘baby girl’.
The body of Connie Gent, aged 11, was one of four discovered at a home on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19. She was found along with her best friend Lacey Bennett, 11, Lacey’s brother John Paul Bennett, 13 and their mother Terri Harris, 35.
Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, has been charged with all four murders and remanded into custody pending trial.
Nearly two weeks on, Connie’s father, Charlie, has spoken out about the impact of his daughter’s death.
In an interview with ITV News, which aired yesterday, Mr Gent said: “Connie had the ability to always make me smile. She was like my best friend. There are no other words.
“I’m going to miss my baby girl.”
Connie and Lacey spent the day before the sleepover setting up a sweet stall to raise money for charity.
Police were deployed to Killamarsh the following day over concerns for the safety of man.
When they search a house, the bodies were found and an arrest was made.
Mr Gent told ITV: “Since I found out it doesn’t even feel real. I wake up every morning and hope it’s all been a bad nightmare. But it hasn’t.
“A million ways around, you can try and change it, change the events leading up to it, place blame wherever you want. But it’ll eat you alive to think of it.”
An inquest was opened at this week, where it emerged that all four deaths were the result of a ‘violent attack’.