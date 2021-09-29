The body of Connie Gent, aged 11, was one of four discovered at a home on Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, on September 19. She was found along with her best friend Lacey Bennett, 11, Lacey’s brother John Paul Bennett, 13 and their mother Terri Harris, 35.

Damien Bendall, 31, of Chandos Crescent, has been charged with all four murders and remanded into custody pending trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connie Gent was recently killed on a sleepover at her best friend's house in Killamarsh

Nearly two weeks on, Connie’s father, Charlie, has spoken out about the impact of his daughter’s death.

In an interview with ITV News, which aired yesterday, Mr Gent said: “Connie had the ability to always make me smile. She was like my best friend. There are no other words.

“I’m going to miss my baby girl.”

Damien Bendall appearred at Derby Crown Court by video-link charged with four counts of murder after the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, plus Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, Derbyshire on Sunday morning. PICTURE: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Connie and Lacey spent the day before the sleepover setting up a sweet stall to raise money for charity.

Police were deployed to Killamarsh the following day over concerns for the safety of man.

When they search a house, the bodies were found and an arrest was made.

Mr Gent told ITV: “Since I found out it doesn’t even feel real. I wake up every morning and hope it’s all been a bad nightmare. But it hasn’t.

John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, died as a result of a “violent attack” at a house in Killamarsh on September 19, Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard.

“A million ways around, you can try and change it, change the events leading up to it, place blame wherever you want. But it’ll eat you alive to think of it.”